Top Djibouti Diplomat Says Russia Positive About Expanding Investment, Tourism Ties

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Djibouti has proposed to expand ties with the Russian business community in the areas of investment and tourism, and received an encouraging response from Moscow, Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Djibouti has proposed to expand ties with the Russian business community in the areas of investment and tourism, and received an encouraging response from Moscow, Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told Sputnik.

On June 8, Youssouf met with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Moscow to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation ahead of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in 2022.

"Yesterday I had a very good meeting with Minister Lavrov, and it was an occasion for me and an opportunity to discuss all these issues with him. And the response and the answer were really very encouraging for us," Youssouf said.

The Djiboutian foreign minister encouraged the Russian business community to "take advantage" of the country's strategic position as the "gateway to the Horn of Africa" to expand into African markets, such as Ethiopia and Somalia.

He added that Djibouti also offers an international free trade zone, developed transport and logistics infrastructure, and is among the most stable countries in the region.

Youssouf further noted that Djibouti is interested in attracting Russian tourists, and that Russian companies have already shown willingness to work in this direction during last year's visit to the country.

The Djiboutian side expects the first practical results of the consultations to come in the nearest future.

Lavrov's visit to the African country will presumably take place later in the year, in November or December.

