UrduPoint.com

Top DPR, LPR Diplomats Meet With N.Korean Ambassador In Moscow, Discuss Cooperation - DPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The foreign ministers of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Natalya Nikonorova and Vladislav Deinego, respectively, have discussed cooperation with North Korean Ambassador in Moscow Sin Hong Chol, the DPR foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The meeting was devoted to consultations on formats and mechanisms for further interaction," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

