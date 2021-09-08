UrduPoint.com

Top Dutch Diplomat Calls Belarus Jail Terms For Kolesnikova, Znak Human Rights Violation

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The foreign minister of the Netherlands, Sigrid Kaag, called the sentences imposed on Belorussian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak a violation of human rights and urged Minsk to immediately release the prisoners.

Earlier in the day, Kolesnikova and Znak were sentenced to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively, in Belarus on charges of creating an extremist group, subversion, and conspiracy to seize power. Both denied any wrongdoing.

"The convictions of Belarusian opposition members Maria Kalesnikava and Maksim Znak to 11 and 10 years in prison is an outrageous affront against human rights and the rule of law. They, and all other political prisoners in #Belarus, must be immediately & unconditionally released," Kaag tweeted.

Both opposition activists were senior members of the Belarusian opposition's coordination center, which was created to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

More Stories From World

