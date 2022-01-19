Top Dutch Officials to Visit Ukraine Soon - Reports

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will visit Kiev "in the nearest future" amid growing tensions in Russia-Ukraine relations, media reported on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will visit Kiev "in the nearest future" amid growing tensions in Russia-Ukraine relations, media reported on Wednesday.

Rutte briefed the Dutch House of Representatives on plans to visit Ukraine during his speech earlier in the day, Dutch news agency RTL Nieuws reported.

He called the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border "very concerning," as quoted by RTL Nieuws, and noted that the European Union is seeking a dialogue with Moscow, while "turning up a heat" on Russia at the same time.

In recent months, Western countries have accused Russia of a military build-up along the border with Ukraine, seeing these actions as a preparation for invasion. Moscow has denied the allegations reinstating that it is deploying troops within its national territory and it does not threaten anyone. Russia views the West's allegations as a pretext to deploy NATO forces near the country's borders.