Top Economic Official Says 'confident' China Will Hit Growth Target This Year

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) China's top economic planner said Tuesday that authorities were "fully confident" the country would hit its economic growth targets for the year, after markets rallied on hope for fresh stimulus.

"We are fully confident in achieving the goals of economic and societal development for the year," Zheng Shanjie, head of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a press conference in Beijing.

"We are also fully confident in maintaining stable, healthy and sustainable development," Zheng added.

All eyes are on Zheng's press conference, with investors hoping Beijing will unveil more policies aimed at boosting growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Mainland Chinese stocks soared more than 10 percent at the open Tuesday as traders resumed a blistering rally after a week-long break hoping for more economy-boosting measures from Beijing, which unveiled a slew of stimulus last month.

Beijing has struggled to kickstart the economy as officials target growth of around five percent growth -- a goal analysts say is optimistic given the numerous headwinds, from a prolonged housing crisis to sluggish consumption.

