Top Economic Official Says 'confident' China Will Hit Growth Target This Year
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) China's top economic planner said Tuesday that authorities were "fully confident" the country would hit its economic growth targets for the year, after markets rallied on hope for fresh stimulus.
"We are fully confident in achieving the goals of economic and societal development for the year," Zheng Shanjie, head of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a press conference in Beijing.
"We are also fully confident in maintaining stable, healthy and sustainable development," Zheng added.
All eyes are on Zheng's press conference, with investors hoping Beijing will unveil more policies aimed at boosting growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Mainland Chinese stocks soared more than 10 percent at the open Tuesday as traders resumed a blistering rally after a week-long break hoping for more economy-boosting measures from Beijing, which unveiled a slew of stimulus last month.
Beijing has struggled to kickstart the economy as officials target growth of around five percent growth -- a goal analysts say is optimistic given the numerous headwinds, from a prolonged housing crisis to sluggish consumption.
Recent Stories
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah
More Stories From World
-
Recent winners of the Nobel Physics Prize3 minutes ago
-
Survivors wait for aid as Trump's lies help cloud Helene response3 minutes ago
-
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals3 minutes ago
-
Category 5 Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida13 minutes ago
-
'Invisibility' and quantum computing tipped for physics Nobel13 minutes ago
-
Shanghai stocks rocket more than 10% at open23 minutes ago
-
Shanghai stocks soar to extend stimulus rally amid Asia-wide drop33 minutes ago
-
US judge orders Google to open Android to rival app stores33 minutes ago
-
Nobel scientist uncovered tiny genetic switches with big potential7 hours ago
-
Skipper Stirling leads Ireland to ODI win over South Africa7 hours ago
-
Saied re-elected Tunisia president with 90.7% of the vote7 hours ago
-
US duo win Nobel for gene regulation breakthrough8 hours ago