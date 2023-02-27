UrduPoint.com

Top Egyptian Diplomat To Visit Syria On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Top Egyptian Diplomat to Visit Syria on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will fly to Syria on Monday for what will be his first visit to the country in more than a decade, according to his office.

Shoukry will visit both Syria and Turkey in a show of solidarity with the nations ravaged by a devastating earthquake on February 6, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

An informed Syrian source told Sputnik that Shoukry would be welcomed to Damascus by his Syrian counterpart and would likely meet with President Bashar Assad.

Egypt has been trying to convince the United States to ease sanctions pressure on quake-hit Syria as is prepares to expand its ties with the Arab Republic, according to Al-Arabiya.

After years of being shunned by Arab powers over the 2011 civil war, Assad has found himself in the spotlight of international attention, fielding calls from several leaders who reached out to him in recent weeks to offer humanitarian assistance.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Damascus Visit United States February From Arab

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

4 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

5 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

6 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.