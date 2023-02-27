Top Egyptian Diplomat to Visit Syria on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will fly to Syria on Monday for what will be his first visit to the country in more than a decade, according to his office.

Shoukry will visit both Syria and Turkey in a show of solidarity with the nations ravaged by a devastating earthquake on February 6, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

An informed Syrian source told Sputnik that Shoukry would be welcomed to Damascus by his Syrian counterpart and would likely meet with President Bashar Assad.

Egypt has been trying to convince the United States to ease sanctions pressure on quake-hit Syria as is prepares to expand its ties with the Arab Republic, according to Al-Arabiya.

After years of being shunned by Arab powers over the 2011 civil war, Assad has found himself in the spotlight of international attention, fielding calls from several leaders who reached out to him in recent weeks to offer humanitarian assistance.