Open Menu

Top Envoy Warns Against Russian Influence In Bosnia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Top envoy warns against Russian influence in Bosnia

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Bosnia's top international envoy has warned of Russia's growing influence in the Balkan country amid a growing stand-off with the Moscow-backed Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

"We should not give (Vladimir Putin) the last decision... on whether Bosnia Herzegovina has a path to European integration," Christian Schmidt told AFP during an exclusive interview this week.

"But I think we should stop declaring everything as normal... we have to address this."

His comments come as the envoy -- who helps oversee the fractured state for the international community -- is locked in a feud with Dodik, a long time Kremlin ally on trial for signing legislation that refused to recognise decisions made by Schmidt and Bosnia's constitutional court.

The veteran German diplomat is charged with overseeing the enforcement of the Dayton Agreement that ended the country's bloody civil war in the 1990s.

Dodik, however, has refused to recognise Schmidt's authority after Russia and China dropped their support for the envoy.

In July, Schmidt struck down two laws passed by the parliament of Bosnia's Serbian entity which refused to recognise him and the top court.

Dodik has remained defiant, vowing to fight the charges in a trial that marks a potential tipping point for post-war Bosnia.

The case will likely serve as a litmus test of the weak central government's ability to hold a leading politician to account after openly flouting the country's peace accords and court system.

Related Topics

Russia China Parliament German Vladimir Putin Dayton July Christian Government Agreement Top Court

Recent Stories

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

1 hour ago
 Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

2 hours ago
 US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

3 hours ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

6 hours ago
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

15 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

15 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

15 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

15 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

15 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World