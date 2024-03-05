Top Envoy Warns Against Russian Influence In Bosnia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Bosnia's top international envoy has warned of Russia's growing influence in the Balkan country amid a growing stand-off with the Moscow-backed Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.
"We should not give (Vladimir Putin) the last decision... on whether Bosnia Herzegovina has a path to European integration," Christian Schmidt told AFP during an exclusive interview this week.
"But I think we should stop declaring everything as normal... we have to address this."
His comments come as the envoy -- who helps oversee the fractured state for the international community -- is locked in a feud with Dodik, a long time Kremlin ally on trial for signing legislation that refused to recognise decisions made by Schmidt and Bosnia's constitutional court.
The veteran German diplomat is charged with overseeing the enforcement of the Dayton Agreement that ended the country's bloody civil war in the 1990s.
Dodik, however, has refused to recognise Schmidt's authority after Russia and China dropped their support for the envoy.
In July, Schmidt struck down two laws passed by the parliament of Bosnia's Serbian entity which refused to recognise him and the top court.
Dodik has remained defiant, vowing to fight the charges in a trial that marks a potential tipping point for post-war Bosnia.
The case will likely serve as a litmus test of the weak central government's ability to hold a leading politician to account after openly flouting the country's peace accords and court system.
