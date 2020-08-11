UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Epidemiologist Says There Is No Need To Delay Registration Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Top Epidemiologist Says There Is No Need to Delay Registration of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The technology used for developing Russian Microbiology Research Center Gamaleya's vaccine against COVID-19 has already been implemented while creating vaccines against other diseases, therefore there is no need to postpone registration, Nikolay Briko, the Russian Health Ministry's chief epidemiologist, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Russia's RBC newspaper has reported that pharmaceutical companies have called on the Health Ministry to delay the registration of the vaccine.

"I do not understand at all why this issue has emerged. If we are talking about the Gamaleya Center's vaccine, it has not appeared out of nothing.

The center has been conducting research in this area for over 10 years, it has created vaccines against Ebola and the middle East respiratory syndrome. The same adenovirus-based technology was used during the creation of the COVID-19 vaccine, it is not subject to any review or delay, since the technology has already been practiced," Briko said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine registration may be sped-up, and this why post-registration control is extremely important, the epidemiology expert explained.

"I believe in this case there is no reason to debar vaccine registration, as it has proven safe, and efficiency is studied," Briko added.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Same Middle East May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minorities Day is being observed today

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.