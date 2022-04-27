Top Eritrean Diplomat Expresses Support for Russia, Hopes Kiev, Moscow Find Solution

Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh reiterated his country's support for Moscow and expressed hope of finding a resolution to the situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh reiterated his country's support for Moscow and expressed hope of finding a resolution to the situation in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Saleh, during a three-day working visit to Russia, held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where the parties exchanged views on the bilateral relations, sanctions and the situation in Ukraine.

"I express my full support for Russia and Ukraine to find a bilateral solution to this tragic war," Saleh said at a press conference following the talks.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Eritrea was one of only five countries that voted against the UN General Assembly resolution criticizing Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.