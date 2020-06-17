UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Ethiopian Diplomat Accuses Cairo Of Hampering Dam Talks By Considering Appeal To UNSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Top Ethiopian Diplomat Accuses Cairo of Hampering Dam Talks by Considering Appeal to UNSC

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew on Tuesday accused Egypt of hampering the negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) during a press conference mainly focused on trilateral talks on the issue held by Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.

The statement came after spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said on Monday that Cairo might appeal to the UN Security Council to resolve the conflict after negotiations with Ethiopia and Sudan failed to bring settlement.

"While we invite them for negotiation open minded and discussing issues based on principles, Egyptians are thinking in a different way and to disrupt the negotiation," Andargachew said, as quoted by Ethiopian news Agency, adding that Cairo seeks to "defame and weaken Ethiopia."

The trilateral talks on the dam resumed last week in an online format after a three-month pause.

On Saturday, a representative of the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said that the Ethiopia-sponsored draft agreement denied water rights to downstream-located Sudan and Egypt and gave Ethiopia exclusive right to the river's water resources.

Since 2011, Ethiopia has been building what may become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant. Sudan and Egypt fear that when the GERD is launched, it will inevitably lead to water shortages downstream, something that Ethiopia has consistently denied.

The three Nile basin states have held over a dozen rounds of talks since the start of the construction, but disagreements persist.

As of now, the construction of the dam is reportedly completed by more than 71 percent and is planned to be fully terminated in 2023.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Water Egypt Dam Cairo Lead Ethiopia Sudan May Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

4 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.