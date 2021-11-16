UrduPoint.com

Top EU Court Condemns Hungary's 'Stop Soros' NGO Law

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

Hungary broke EU rules by passing a law in 2018 that threatened anyone helping asylum seekers with up to a year in jail, the bloc's top court ruled on Tuesday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Hungary broke EU rules by passing a law in 2018 that threatened anyone helping asylum seekers with up to a year in jail, the bloc's top court ruled on Tuesday.

The decision is the latest in a series of rulings from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) against legal measures that Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban says defend the EU against illegal immigration.

The court said in a statement on Tuesday that Hungary had "infringed EU law" with its so-called "Stop Soros" measure, named after the Hungary-born billionaire US financier George Soros, a long-time bogeyman for Orban.

"Criminalising such activities impinges on the exercise of the rights safeguarded by the EU legislature in respect of the assistance of applicants for international protection," said the statement.

Hungary sometimes follows ECJ rulings but has also ignored them.

Last year, the authorities closed border camps after the ECJ ruled that conditions in them amounted to detention.

But it has so far ignored a ruling against the police for indiscriminately and often violently deporting asylum seekers.

Budapest-based refugee rights group the Hungarian Helsinki Committee (HHC) praised the ECJ's latest finding.

"From now on, we can again serve our clients without the threat of prison," co-chair Marta Pardavi told AFP, adding that the NGO had helped 1,800 asylum seekers since the 2018 law was passed.

She called on the government to repeal the law and "not sabotage the implementation" of the ECJ ruling.

The government accepted the judgment, spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said in a statement.

However, he said the government "reserves the right to take action against the activities of foreign-funded NGOs including those funded by George Soros, seeking to gain political influence and interference or even to promote migration".

