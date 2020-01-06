UrduPoint.com
Top EU Diplomat Calls Urgent Meeting On Friday To Discuss Iraq, Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he has called an extraordinary foreign minister's meeting for this Friday to discuss events in Iraq and Iran.

"I called an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council with our Member States on Friday afternoon, 10 January, to discuss recent developments on #Iraq and #Iran," he tweeted.

This comes after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas asked the official in charge of the EU's foreign and security policies to convene a meeting to work out a common line of conduct.

Borrell promised that the European Union would play its "full role" to seek deescalation of tensions in the middle East.

The Iraqi parliament demanded Sunday that the government expel all foreign troops from the country in light of a US drone strike near Baghdad that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last Friday.

