Top EU Diplomat 'deeply Regrets' US WHO Funding Freeze

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

Top EU diplomat 'deeply regrets' US WHO funding freeze

The European Union's top foreign policy representative on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump's decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organization

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The European Union's top foreign policy representative on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump's decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organization.

"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO," High Representative Josep Borrell said in a tweet.

"There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders."

