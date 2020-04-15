UrduPoint.com
Top EU Diplomat 'deeply Regrets' US WHO Funding Freeze

Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

Top EU diplomat 'deeply regrets' US WHO funding freeze

The European Union's top foreign policy representative on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump's decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organization

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The European Union's top foreign policy representative on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump's decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organization.

"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO," High Representative Josep Borrell said, after Trump froze payments and accused the UN body of "severely mismanaging" the coronavirus epidemic.

"There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic," he said, on Twitter.

"Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders."The former Spanish foreign minister did not say whether he had consulted with EU member states before making his statement, but it came as other capitals expressed concern.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Washington: "Blaming others won't help. The virus knows no borders."

