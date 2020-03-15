Top EU Diplomat Delays Ukraine Visit Over Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, on Sunday indefinitely postponed his first visit to Ukraine in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, his office said.

"Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken to contain it, he had to postpone this visit. His intention remains to visit Ukraine at the earliest possible date," the press release read.

Borrell called Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to tell him about the change of plans and discuss issues of mutual interest. He reassured the minister that Ukraine remained a priority partner of the EU.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the world's new COVID-19 epicenter after the number of infections there spiked, whereas those in China continue to level off. Ukraine had three confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, including one resulting in death.