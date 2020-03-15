UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top EU Diplomat Delays Ukraine Visit Over Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Top EU Diplomat Delays Ukraine Visit Over Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, on Sunday indefinitely postponed his first visit to Ukraine in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, his office said.

"Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken to contain it, he had to postpone this visit. His intention remains to visit Ukraine at the earliest possible date," the press release read.

Borrell called Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to tell him about the change of plans and discuss issues of mutual interest. He reassured the minister that Ukraine remained a priority partner of the EU.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the world's new COVID-19 epicenter after the number of infections there spiked, whereas those in China continue to level off. Ukraine had three confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, including one resulting in death.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Europe China European Union Visit Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of CO ..

27 minutes ago

A decade of electricity, water conservation sees A ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Customs recycles 48,000 counterfeit items in ..

42 minutes ago

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

1 hour ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.