UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top EU Diplomat Lauds Afghan Power-Sharing Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Top EU Diplomat Lauds Afghan Power-Sharing Agreement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed a power-sharing deal signed on Sunday by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his longtime rival, Abdullah Abdullah.

"The signature today of the Agreement... is an important step. #Afghanistan will be stronger united than divided. Urgent now to address the #Covid_19 crisis, the pressing needs of the Afghan people and to prepare peace negotiations," he tweeted.

Abdullah, the former Afghan chief executive, will head the National Reconciliation High Commission and lead negotiations with the Taliban militant group, which struck a pact with the United States in February to open the way for intra-Afghan peace talks.

The lead US negotiator in the talks with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, tweeted that Washington was ready to partner up with the new Afghan government in the peace process.

"Dr. Abdullah must move forward with full speed and urgency, and be sincerely supported therein by the current Afghan government," he wrote.

Khalilzad said that the peace process was expected to be based on timely implementation of commitments made so far and warned the two leaders against repeating "mistakes in governing" that were made by the previous unity government.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Washington Lead United States February Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

2 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

2 hours ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.