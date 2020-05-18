Top EU Diplomat Lauds Afghan Power-Sharing Agreement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed a power-sharing deal signed on Sunday by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his longtime rival, Abdullah Abdullah.

"The signature today of the Agreement... is an important step. #Afghanistan will be stronger united than divided. Urgent now to address the #Covid_19 crisis, the pressing needs of the Afghan people and to prepare peace negotiations," he tweeted.

Abdullah, the former Afghan chief executive, will head the National Reconciliation High Commission and lead negotiations with the Taliban militant group, which struck a pact with the United States in February to open the way for intra-Afghan peace talks.

The lead US negotiator in the talks with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, tweeted that Washington was ready to partner up with the new Afghan government in the peace process.

"Dr. Abdullah must move forward with full speed and urgency, and be sincerely supported therein by the current Afghan government," he wrote.

Khalilzad said that the peace process was expected to be based on timely implementation of commitments made so far and warned the two leaders against repeating "mistakes in governing" that were made by the previous unity government.