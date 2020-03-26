Top EU Diplomat Offers Condolences to Nigeria Over Deadly Terror Attack

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell offered condolences on Thursday to the Nigerian foreign minister over the deadliest terror attack on the military in the African nation's history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell offered condolences on Thursday to the Nigerian foreign minister over the deadliest terror attack on the military in the African nation's history.

Some 150 Nigerian and Chadian soldiers died on Monday in an attack by Boko Haram militants in the Lake Chad region.

An unknown number of civilians also lost their lives and many others were wounded.

"Had a phone call with @GeoffreyOnyeama to express EU's solidarity following the terrorist attack in #Nigeria," Borrel tweeted.

The EU diplomat said they also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to upscale the partnership between the European Union and Nigeria in the coming months.