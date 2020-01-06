EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed on Monday regret over Iran's decision to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said that the implementation of the agreement's provisions by all the parties had never been more important

On Sunday, Iran announced the abandonment of its final limitations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said that Iran had no more restrictions regarding its nuclear program development. Meanwhile, Tehran aims to continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and is ready to resume the implementation of its commitments in case the United States lifts sanctions and respects interests of Iran envisaged in the nuclear deal.

"Deeply regret Iran's latest announcement on #JCPOA. As ever we will rely on @iaeaorg verification. Full implementation of #NuclearDeal by all is now more important than ever, for regional stability & global security.

I will continue working with all participants on way forward," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States plus Germany. The European Union is also a signatory to the deal that requires the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves, in return for sanctions relief.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal. All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.