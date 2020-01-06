UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top EU Diplomat Regrets Iran's Abandonment Of Nuclear Commitments Under JCPOA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:32 PM

Top EU Diplomat Regrets Iran's Abandonment of Nuclear Commitments Under JCPOA

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed on Monday regret over Iran's decision to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said that the implementation of the agreement's provisions by all the parties had never been more important

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed on Monday regret over Iran's decision to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said that the implementation of the agreement's provisions by all the parties had never been more important.

On Sunday, Iran announced the abandonment of its final limitations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said that Iran had no more restrictions regarding its nuclear program development. Meanwhile, Tehran aims to continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and is ready to resume the implementation of its commitments in case the United States lifts sanctions and respects interests of Iran envisaged in the nuclear deal.

"Deeply regret Iran's latest announcement on #JCPOA. As ever we will rely on @iaeaorg verification. Full implementation of #NuclearDeal by all is now more important than ever, for regional stability & global security.

I will continue working with all participants on way forward," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States plus Germany. The European Union is also a signatory to the deal that requires the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves, in return for sanctions relief.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal. All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Twitter Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States May Sunday 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

52 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

1 hour ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine visits Nankana Sahib

3 minutes ago

US Africa Command Chief Townsend Calls Rumors of H ..

3 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

2 hours ago

At least 14 dead in Peru traffic accident

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.