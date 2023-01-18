Top EU Diplomat Says Bloc Should Keep Lines of Communication With Iran Open

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the European Union should keep the lines of communication with Iran open despite recently adopting a new set of sanctions against the country.

"We have adopted five such restrictive measures, three on the basis of violations of the human rights and two based on sending drones to Russia, but I think that despite that we need to keep the channels of communication open, we've got the nuclear treaty, the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), and I think that we have to do everything we can to make sure Iran doesn't get nuclear weapons," Borrell said during closing remarks at the European Plenary Session.

On January 12, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the EU was preparing a fourth package of sanctions against Iran over the government's crackdown on mass protests that started in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini.

The EU foreign ministers are expected to sign the new sanctions package later in January.

In September, a wave of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by reports about the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning.

Protests turned violent, with rioters attacking clerics, imams of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures, according to Tehran. The Iranian authorities believe the unrest has been instigated from abroad and have been carrying out mass arrests of people. According to Iranian human rights advocates, some 500 protesters have been killed and around 19,000 arrested.

