UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top EU Diplomat Says Escalation Of Tensions In Iraq Poses Threat To Middle East Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Top EU Diplomat Says Escalation of Tensions in Iraq Poses Threat to Middle East Stability

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The escalation of tensions in Iraq after the US killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, puts the stability of the entire middle Eastern region in jeopardy, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

In the earlier hours of Friday, Soleimani was killed by a US drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump said Washington took preemptive action against Soleimani to "stop a war." An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, however, said the United States crossed a "red line" with the attack, while Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the United States.

"The current cycle of violence in Iraq must be stopped before it spirals out of control. The EU calls on all the actors involved and on those partners who can have an influence to exercise maximum restraint and show responsibility in this crucial moment.

Another crisis risks jeopardizing years of efforts to stabilize Iraq. Furthermore, the ongoing escalation threatens the whole region, which has suffered immensely and whose populations deserve life in peace," Borrell said in a statement on Friday.

The top EU diplomat called on all the involved parties to engage in dialogue to stabilize the situation.

"More dialogue and efforts to enhance mutual understanding are necessary to offer long term solutions to the stabilization of the Middle East. The EU stands ready to continue its engagement with all sides in order to contribute to defusing tensions and reverse the dynamics of the conflict," Borrell added.

The Friday strikes also killed Iraqi Shia militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and 10 other people.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Washington Iraq Trump Baghdad United States Middle East All Top Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 January 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

11 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

11 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

11 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.