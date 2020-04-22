Top EU Diplomat Says Fighting in Libya Carries on Despite Decisions of Berlin Conference

The fighting in Libya continues despite the obligations adopted by the local and foreign sides during the January conference in Berlin, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in an article published on Wednesday by the Bruxelles2 blog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The fighting in Libya continues despite the obligations adopted by the local and foreign sides during the January conference in Berlin, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in an article published on Wednesday by the Bruxelles2 blog.

"The fighting continues unabated, despite intense efforts of the United Nations and despite the clear commitment to work for a ceasefire made by all Libyan factions and all major international actors including the EU at the Berlin conference last January and in turn endorsed by the Security Council," Borrell wrote.

He described violations of the arms embargo as an aggravating factor in the conflict.

"The fighting in Libya is fuelled by weapons and other military reinforcements coming from abroad, in direct violation of the UN imposed embargo," Borrell wrote.

Borrell's statement appears on the backdrop of a recently intensified struggle around the Libyan capital of Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord and has been under an assault by rival Libyan National Army for about a year.

In late March, the EU launched an initiative to prevent arms smuggling to Libya via the Mediterranean.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.