UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top EU Diplomat Says Fighting In Libya Carries On Despite Decisions Of Berlin Conference

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:57 PM

Top EU Diplomat Says Fighting in Libya Carries on Despite Decisions of Berlin Conference

The fighting in Libya continues despite the obligations adopted by the local and foreign sides during the January conference in Berlin, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in an article published on Wednesday by the Bruxelles2 blog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The fighting in Libya continues despite the obligations adopted by the local and foreign sides during the January conference in Berlin, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in an article published on Wednesday by the Bruxelles2 blog.

"The fighting continues unabated, despite intense efforts of the United Nations and despite the clear commitment to work for a ceasefire made by all Libyan factions and all major international actors including the EU at the Berlin conference last January and in turn endorsed by the Security Council," Borrell wrote.

He described violations of the arms embargo as an aggravating factor in the conflict.

"The fighting in Libya is fuelled by weapons and other military reinforcements coming from abroad, in direct violation of the UN imposed embargo," Borrell wrote.

Borrell's statement appears on the backdrop of a recently intensified struggle around the Libyan capital of Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord and has been under an assault by rival Libyan National Army for about a year.

In late March, the EU launched an initiative to prevent arms smuggling to Libya via the Mediterranean.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Turkey Egypt German European Union Berlin Tripoli United States Libya January March All From Government

Recent Stories

Reem Al Falasi praises Sheikha Fatima’s initiati ..

1 minute ago

UK Gov't Has No Plans to Introduce Universal Basic ..

3 minutes ago

Top EU Diplomat, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discus ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Emphasize Importance of Coordination ..

4 minutes ago

Tehran Backs Ankara's Idea of Astana Summit Via Vi ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Qatar Cooperate on Developing COVID-19 Vac ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.