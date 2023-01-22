Top EU Diplomat Says Germany Blocking EU Initiatives to Send Tanks to Ukraine

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Germany has been blocking the European Union's initiatives to supply Ukraine with tanks and heavy weapons, which is likely to prolong the hostilities until next spring, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Spanish newspaper elDiario.

"I personally think that in the current state of war, Ukraine needs tanks supply so that it would be able not only to contain, but also to repel (the Russian strikes). This political decision has not yet been made, mainly because of Germany's unwillingness. But if this does not happen, the war will drag down until next spring, when Russia will probably try to begin a new offensive," Borrell said.

The top diplomat added that the delivery of heavy armament to Ukraine was a "risky decision" which might cause an escalation of the conflict, and for this reason the bloc did not provide Kiev with fighter aircraft, but now the EU member countries "must take the risk.

"

The European Union has already allocated a total of 50 billion Euros ($54.4 billion) to Ukraine, including the economic, humanitarian, and refugee aid, Borrell said. The amount of the EU's military funding to Kiev stood at 3.5 billion euros from the European fund and 7.5 billion euros from the state contributions, he added.

The official said that Europe and the Western countries invested more time and money into weapons instead of facilitating diplomacy and dialogue, citing Russia's alleged unwillingness to hold negotiations with Ukraine.