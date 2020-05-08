Top EU Diplomat Says New Government Will Bring Stability to Iraq

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The creation of the new Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi will bring stability to the country, EU High Representative Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi parliament approved the cabinet proposed by Kadhimi.

"The vote of confidence by the Iraqi Council of Representatives on the new government led by Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi is an essential step towards bringing about long term stability in Iraq and ensuring that the multiple challenges the country is currently facing are addressed," Borrell said in a statement.

Kadhimi has assumed his office amid a severe social and political crisis resulting in ongoing since October 2019, with the participants demanding an end to corruption and an improvement to the quality of life in the country.