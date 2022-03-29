Top EU Diplomat Says Not Everyone Shares Bloc View on Conflict in Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell admitted on Tuesday that not everyone in the international community shares the Western view of the conflict in Ukraine

"Let's be prepared to face a world crisis on food and energy and a battle of narrative about it.

Its clear, I am coming from the Doha Forum talking with the people from the global south and (who) don't believe that everybody is sharing our views of the conflict," Borrell said at the European Council of Foreign Relations' forum.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.