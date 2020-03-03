Top EU Diplomat to Discuss Syria, Humanitarian Issues During Visit to Turkey Tue-Wed

European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell and Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarсic are set to travel to Ankara to discuss Syria's Idlib and the refugee situation, an EU statement released Tuesday said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell and Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarсic are set to travel to Ankara to discuss Syria's Idlib and the refugee situation, an EU statement released Tuesday said.

"High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic will travel to Ankara from Tuesday, 3 March to Wednesday, 4 March 2020.� They will hold talks on the ongoing escalation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib and the humanitarian consequences for the civilian population on the ground, as well as the situation of Syrian refugees in Turkey. During their visit to Ankara, they will meet with high-level interlocutors of the Turkish authorities," a statement by the European External Action Service read.

After his Turkey visit, Borrell will chair an informal meeting of the extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council to be attended by European foreign ministers in Zagreb, the statement went on to say.

Lenarcic will remain in Turkey where he will visit refugee facilities in Gazintep in the country's south.

Thousands of refugees have flocked to the Greek and Bulgarian borders after Turkey said it was no longer able to contain them as tensions in Syria's Idlib, with which Turkey shares a border, continue to heighten. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has maintained that Europe must share a part of the humanitarian burden.