UrduPoint.com

Top EU Diplomat To Visit Washington Next Week To Have High Level Talks On China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Top EU Diplomat to Visit Washington Next Week to Have High Level Talks on China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that he will pay a visit to Washington next week to conduct high level talks with US officials on China.

"To keep a dialogue with the US, this dialogue is going to take place next week, the Secretary General of the External Action Service and my team will travel to Washington to have this political high level dialogue about China," Borrell said at an EU Parliament plenary session on EU-China relations.

The EU official also noted that China was an important economic partner for the bloc, which made the so-called decoupling of the EU from Beijing hardly possible.

Over the past months, there have been growing calls within the EU for decoupling from China by dramatically reducing the bloc's economic dependence on the Asian nation.

With China accounting for almost 16% of EU foreign trade, some members of the EU parliament and a number of European countries including the ones in Eastern Europe have been urging the bloc to review its policy toward China so as to prevent the EU from being too dependent on it amid what they call Beijing's rising authoritarian tendencies and increasing military power.

At the same time, high-ranking officials in the EU have been following a more balanced approach, with European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis saying in late October that the EU should continue engaging with China "with pragmatism and without naivety."

Related Topics

Europe China Washington Parliament Visit Beijing Same October From Asia

Recent Stories

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

3 minutes ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

3 minutes ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

3 minutes ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

3 minutes ago
 Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Ke ..

Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Keep US Title 42 in Place - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Followi ..

US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Following Infrastructure Damage - Pen ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.