Top EU Diplomat, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discuss COVID-19 Fight, Donbas Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed via phone talks the situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict in Eastern Ukraine and the reform process in the country, the European Union's external action service said in a press release on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed via phone talks the situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict in Eastern Ukraine and the reform process in the country, the European Union's external action service said in a press release on Wednesday.

The talks came one day ahead of the video conference of foreign ministers of the EU member states to discuss the bloc's Eastern Neighbourhood policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is set to take place later on Wednesday.

"High Representative/Vice-President Borrell highlighted the EU's support to Ukraine in response to the coronavirus outbreak. ��190 million [$207 million] has been allocated to Ukraine, to support the health sector and social and economic recovery. In that context, they also emphasized the importance to counter disinformation surrounding the pandemic," the press release said.

According to the document, the parties also underlined the need to implement the Minsk accords, while Borrell expressed support for the Ukrainian sovereignty and commended efforts of Kiev to implement reforms in the country.

"They discussed the recent release and exchange of detainees related to the conflict in eastern Ukraine that took place on 16 April, and the need to continue work to implement the Minsk agreements. High Representative/Vice-President Borrell underlined the EU's steadfast support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. High Representative/Vice-President Borrell welcomed Ukraine's continued reform efforts, highlighting in particular the importance of the banking law in this regard," the press release added.

Ukraine has confirmed 6,592 COVID-19 cases so far. The death toll stands at 174.