Top EU Diplomat Urges Europe, Asia To Protect Multilateral World Order Together

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Top EU Diplomat Urges Europe, Asia to Protect Multilateral World Order Together

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) As the rule-based multilateral system of international relations is facing challenges, Europe and Asia need to defend it together, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in his opening speech at the 14th Asia-Europe Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Monday.

The meeting is currently taking place in the Spanish capital of Madrid, in the El Pardo royal palace, and has gathered over 50 representatives from Asian and European countries.

"It is for this reason that we chose the overarching theme 'Asia and Europe: Together for an Effective Multilateralism', and that decided that 'Sustainable Connectivity' between Europe and Asia will be a central theme at this Foreign Ministers' Meeting of ASEM ... When the rules-based system is being challenged, we have a massive mutual interest in sending a clear message that we all stand for rules-based multilateralism, for free and fair trade and for the institutions that have served us so well," Borrel said in a speech.

He also urged discussing various topics ranging from the climate changed and security issues to trade rules and gender equality.

"Not all of us agree on everything. There are differences among us we do not have to hide them. On the contrary, let us have an open and mature dialogue to see how we can come closer together and demonstrate that this group cares about rules-based multilateralism - effective multilateralism not just methodically of course - and is keen to work together on global challenges," Borrel added.

In recent years the adequacy of the system of international institutions has been questioned by various Western politicians, including US President Donald Trump, and populist leaders throughout Europe.

The first Asia-Europe Meeting occurred in 1996. As of now, it numbers 51 countries of Europe and Asia, and two international organizations, the European Commission and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Secretariat, among participants.

