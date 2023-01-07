Top EU Diplomat Vows More Support for Ukraine in 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he had spoken to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reassure him of continued support for his country in 2023.

"Spoke to Dmytro Kuleba by phone and informed him of the EU's resolve to continue supporting Ukraine in 2023.

Condemned repeated, barbaric attacks by Russia," Borrell wrote on social media.

Borrell rejected the Russian offer of unilateral truce for the Orthodox Christmas as "cynical" and "neither serious nor honest." Russia said it would halt fighting for 36 hours from Friday noon (9:00 GMT) to mark the holy day.