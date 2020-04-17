UrduPoint.com
Top EU Diplomat Vows To Seek Out Extra Funding For WHO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Top EU Diplomat Vows to Seek Out Extra Funding for WHO

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday promised the World Health Organization's director to seek out additional financing after the United States cut off funding.

The European Union's external action service said in a press release that Borrell "expressed concern about the decision by the United States to suspend its funding to the WHO and committed to work towards mobilising additional resources."

He told Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the phone call that the 28-nation bloc stood by the WHO at this critical moment and reiterated the need for closer cooperation.

The European Union has already pledged 114 million Euros ($123.6 million) in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected almost 2 million people, according to the UN agency's estimates.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would put WHO funding on hold after repeatedly accusing the health organization of serious missteps in managing the response to the pandemic.

