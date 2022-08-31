Top EU Diplomats Fail to Agree on Joint Ban on Visas for Russians - Hungarian Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The EU foreign ministers have failed to agree on a joint ban on issuing visas to Russians, as many countries, including Hungary, were against the idea, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"As for the issue of visas, there was no unanimity at the Council (of EU Foreign Ministers) regarding the introduction of a general ban on visas for Russians. There will be no general visa ban, many member states opposed, including myself," Szijjarto said in a speech broadcast on his social media.