Top EU Diplomats, Georgian Foreign Minister to Discuss Ukraine on April 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) EU foreign affairs ministers will discuss the latest developments in Ukraine with the participation of Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Monday, April 24, according to the meeting's agenda.

"The Foreign Affairs Council will start with an exchange of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, ... The Council will feature a working lunch with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili," the statement said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir and the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, will also participate in the discussion, the statement added.

The Foreign Affairs Council is the European Union's body, responsible for the bloc's external action, primarily comprised of the foreign ministers of the member states, but depending on the agenda it can also be held with the participation of defense, development and trade ministers.