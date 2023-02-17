Top EU Diplomats Have No Plans To Finally Approve New Russia Sanctions On Feb 20 - Source
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) EU foreign ministers do not plan to finally approve a new package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting on February 20, as consultations are not completed, a high-ranking European source told reporters in Brussels on Friday.
The idea is to announce the 10th package of sanctions on February 24, the source noted.