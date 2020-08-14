Top EU Diplomats to Discuss Belarus, Turkey at Extraordinary Online Talks on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The EU's foreign ministers will hold an extraordinary video conference on Friday to address the post-election turbulence in Belarus, tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as Lebanon and Venezuela.

The extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting was called following Poland's request for an extraordinary summit, which came hours after people took to the streets of Belarus on Sunday evening to protest sixth reelection of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko.

The video conference is set to address the Belarusian authorities' actions during the protests, "review options to support the de-escalation of tensions" and assess relations with Minsk, according to the press release.

The bloc earlier has not ruled out introducing sanctions to hold the Belarusian government responsible for "violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results." The Baltic nations, Poland and Germany are actively pushing for a "firm response."

The next burning issue on the agenda is tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, which escalated after Ankara deployed a seismic research vessel and several warships to the contested waters near the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

Finally, the ministers will follow up on the developments in blast-stricken Lebanon and Venezuela.