UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top EU Diplomats To Discuss Belarus, Turkey At Extraordinary Online Talks On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Top EU Diplomats to Discuss Belarus, Turkey at Extraordinary Online Talks on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The EU's foreign ministers will hold an extraordinary video conference on Friday to address the post-election turbulence in Belarus, tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as Lebanon and Venezuela.

The extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting was called following Poland's request for an extraordinary summit, which came hours after people took to the streets of Belarus on Sunday evening to protest sixth reelection of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko.

The video conference is set to address the Belarusian authorities' actions during the protests, "review options to support the de-escalation of tensions" and assess relations with Minsk, according to the press release.

The bloc earlier has not ruled out introducing sanctions to hold the Belarusian government responsible for "violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results." The Baltic nations, Poland and Germany are actively pushing for a "firm response."

The next burning issue on the agenda is tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, which escalated after Ankara deployed a seismic research vessel and several warships to the contested waters near the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

Finally, the ministers will follow up on the developments in blast-stricken Lebanon and Venezuela.

Related Topics

Election Protest Germany Minsk Ankara Belarus Poland Lebanon Venezuela Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

9 hours ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

9 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.