Top EU Diplomats To Discuss New China Strategy Next Monday - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The foreign ministers of the European Union's member states will discuss the relations with Beijing at a meeting on April 24, during which the bloc's 2019 China strategy will be revised in line with modern state of affairs, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"You know that we have a China strategy of 2019.

Much has changed since then, and that strategy no doubt needs to be adapted to the modern circumstances," Borrell said at a plenary session of the European Parliament.

The foreign ministers of EU member states have agreed to discuss allied relations with Beijing at their next council, scheduled to take place in Luxembourg coming Monday, the diplomat said.

Earlier in the day, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her support for the revision of the 2019 EU-China Strategic Outlook.

