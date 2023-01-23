Top EU Diplomats to Discuss New Tranche of Financial Aid to Kiev, Ramstein Talks - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The European Union Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the seventh tranche of the bloc's financial assistance to Ukraine and the results of the Ramstein meeting on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"We will discuss ... a new tranche to the European peace facility to provide more funding to Ukraine, and then we will discuss ... the level of military support after the Ramstein meeting," Borrell told reporters ahead of the council meeting.

A senior EU official said last week that the seventh financing package from the European Peace Fund for the purchase of military equipment by Ukraine would amount to 500 million Euros ($540 million).

The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group chaired by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took place at Ramstein Air Base on January 20, with defense ministers from some 50 countries participating in the event. The defense leaders discussed another package of military assistance to Ukraine and possible supplies of tanks to Kiev. They, however, failed to agree on shipments of tanks.