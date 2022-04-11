Top EU Diplomats to Discuss Next Steps Regarding Ukraine at Luxembourg Meeting - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) EU foreign ministers will discuss next steps regarding the situation in Ukraine, including sanctions against Russia, at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said.

"Sanctions are always on the table, discussing about Ukraine means certainly to discuss about the effectiveness of sanctions, the ones that already been decided, and, certainly, ministers will discuss which are further steps," Borrell said in a doorstep comment ahead of a Foreign Affair Council meeting.