Top EU Diplomats to Discuss Situation After Grain Deal Termination, Food Security- Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The EU foreign diplomats will discuss the development of the situation after the termination of the grain deal, as well we food security, at a meeting on Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"It (the situation after the grain deal termination) will be taken in consideration by the (Foreign Affairs) Council today, on the talk with (Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro) Kuleba we will have more information, but what we already know is that this is going to create a big, a huge food crisis in the world, if this grain is not only stocked but destroyed, it means that it will be a shortage of food," Borrell told reporters ahead of the council meeting.