Top EU, Egyptian Diplomats to Meet Tuesday for Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on July 13, a European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs said on Friday.

"I can confirm that high representative will have a meeting on Tuesday morning with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry to discuss issues of mutual interest," Peter Stano told a press conference.

He said that the diplomats would talk about relations between the European Union and Egypt as well as about regional issues, which he said were "very topical."