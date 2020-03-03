UrduPoint.com
Top EU Envoy Heads To Turkey For Syrian Refugee Talks

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Top EU envoy heads to Turkey for Syrian refugee talks

The EU's top diplomat and its crisis-management chief set off for Turkey on Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned he could allow millions of refugees to head for Europe

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The EU's top diplomat and its crisis-management chief set off for Turkey on Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned he could allow millions of refugees to head for Europe.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenarcic will spend two days in the country for "high-level" meetings with Turkish officials on the Syrian crisis and the row about refugees and migrants.

