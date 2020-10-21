UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top EU Negotiator Says Trade Deal With UK Close If Both Sides Work Constructively

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Top EU Negotiator Says Trade Deal With UK Close If Both Sides Work Constructively

The European Union's top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said on Wednesday that the EU and the UK should be able to reach a free trade agreement by the end of the year should both parties work constructively

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The European Union's top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said on Wednesday that the EU and the UK should be able to reach a free trade agreement by the end of the year should both parties work constructively.

"Despite the difficulties we've faced, an agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively, if both sides are willing to compromise, and if we're able to make progress over the next few days on the basis of legal texts ... and the sticking points, the trickier subjects, because time is of the essence," Barnier said during a plenary session in the European Parliament.

The UK and EU still appear to be far apart on several crucial issues, including fisheries, governance, and the level playing field - the set of equal rules enforced to stop one country from undercutting another.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously warned that his country will not accept EU rules or standards, but Barnier said that the bloc was committed to preserving its internal market, ensuring respect for its decision-making processes, and protecting the rights of EU businesses and citizens.

"These principles, in my point of view, are fully compatible with respect for British sovereignty, which is a legitimate concern of Boris Johnson's government," Barnier said.

An 11-month transition period to give both sides time to reach a free trade agreement ends at the end of the year. If a comprehensive trade deal is not reached, World Trade Organization rules will apply to goods moving between the UK and the EU from January 1.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament European Union Progress United Kingdom Brexit January Market From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

GIES Virtual Series discusses new age of digital r ..

9 minutes ago

Rising US-China Trade Tensions May Derail Post-Cor ..

4 minutes ago

ADP produces animated film to raise awareness on c ..

40 minutes ago

Socioeconomic justice essential for good mental he ..

8 minutes ago

Flour mill sealed for black marketing of official ..

8 minutes ago

Young Employees in South Korea Among Worst Affecte ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.