Top EU Negotiator Says Trade Deal With UK Close If Both Sides Work Constructively

The European Union's top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said on Wednesday that the EU and the UK should be able to reach a free trade agreement by the end of the year should both parties work constructively

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The European Union's top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said on Wednesday that the EU and the UK should be able to reach a free trade agreement by the end of the year should both parties work constructively.

"Despite the difficulties we've faced, an agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively, if both sides are willing to compromise, and if we're able to make progress over the next few days on the basis of legal texts ... and the sticking points, the trickier subjects, because time is of the essence," Barnier said during a plenary session in the European Parliament.

The UK and EU still appear to be far apart on several crucial issues, including fisheries, governance, and the level playing field - the set of equal rules enforced to stop one country from undercutting another.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously warned that his country will not accept EU rules or standards, but Barnier said that the bloc was committed to preserving its internal market, ensuring respect for its decision-making processes, and protecting the rights of EU businesses and citizens.

"These principles, in my point of view, are fully compatible with respect for British sovereignty, which is a legitimate concern of Boris Johnson's government," Barnier said.

An 11-month transition period to give both sides time to reach a free trade agreement ends at the end of the year. If a comprehensive trade deal is not reached, World Trade Organization rules will apply to goods moving between the UK and the EU from January 1.