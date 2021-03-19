Top EU Officials, Erdogan to Hold Video Talks on Friday as Migrant Deal Turns 5 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Top EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will hold a videoconference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday as the two neighbors mark the fifth anniversary of the widely-criticized migration pact.

According to the European Commission, the talks are expected to take stock of EU-Turkish ties ahead of the bloc's summit next week.

The virtual meeting comes as both sides are looking to defuse tensions that flared up last year over Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.

Turkey and Greece have since resumed exploratory talks on the maritime disputes, putting the EU's plans to expand sanctions against Ankara on the back burner.

In addition, European nations and Ankara have recently intensified contacts in the run-up to an upcoming UN-led informal meeting on Cyprus.

The top-level video conference also coincides with the anniversary of the March 18, 2016, migrant deal, under which Turkey pledged to stem the migration flow from the south in exchange for 6 billion Euros ($7.2 billion) in aid. Despite strong criticism toward the deal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell this week defended it as "the key framework for cooperation on migration."