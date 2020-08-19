Top EU Officials Praise Aid Workers on World Humanitarian Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Several high-ranking European Union officials on Wednesday issued statements in honor of aid workers to mark the World Humanitarian Day.

"Humanitarian workers are #RealLifeHeroes. Courageous, dedicated & passionate, they work in challenging circumstances & must be kept safe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

Von der Leyen mentioned that the EU delivers aid to more than 80 countries around the globe.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel called humanitarian workers "real life heroes" and thanked them for putting the "well-being of others before their own."

In addition, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell tweeted that the EU would continue honoring its humanitarian commitment, "particularly in these difficult times".

On Tuesday, Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic brings additional challenges to humanitarian workers who continue delivering aid against all odds "in even more difficult conditions."

The World Humanitarian Day is celebrated on August 19 in honor of 22 humanitarian personnel who were killed during the 2003 terrorist attack on the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad.