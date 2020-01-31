Top EU Officials Say Brussels to Continue Cooperating With London After Brexit

Brussels will continue to work together with London on various issues even after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, but this cooperation will be carried out in different ways, the heads of the three main EU institutions said in a joint opinion piece on Friday

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council chief Charles Michel and President of the European Parliament David Sassoli wrote the op-ed ahead of the UK's official exit from the EU later in the day.

"Whilst the UK will cease to be an EU member, it will remain part of Europe. Our shared geography, history and ties in so many areas inevitably bind us and make us natural allies. We will continue to work together on foreign affairs, security and defence with a common purpose and shared mutual interests.

But we will do it in different ways," the article read.

The three top officials reiterated their respect for the UK's decision to leave the European Union and promised there would be an even brighter future for the rest of the EU.

"But tomorrow will also mark a new dawn for Europe. The last few years have brought us closer together - as nations, as institutions and as people. They have reminded us all that the European Union is more than a market or economic power but stands for values that we all share and defend. How much stronger we are when we are together," the op-ed added.

Upon leaving the EU, the UK will enter an 11-month transition period during which London will still follow EU rules. The Conservative government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, plans to negotiate its future trade relations with Brussels during the given period.