Top EU Officials to Meet With Zelenskyy in Kiev Ahead of Donors Conference - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Eric Mamer, the chief spokesman for the European Commission, said on Tuesday.

Last week, the Ukrainian capital of Kiev was visited by President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

"President (von der Leyen) and HRVP (Borrell) will travel this week to Kyiv to meet President (Zelenskyy) prior to the pledging event #StandUpForUkraine on Saturday in Warsaw," Mamer tweeted.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU would urgently consider new sanctions against Russia following reports of mass civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which was under control of Russian forces in March. The Russian Defense Ministry called the reports a provocation.