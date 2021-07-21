Top EU, Swiss Diplomats Discuss 'Issues of Common Interest,' Defense Priorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday met with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Brussels to discuss the EU-Swiss relations and security-related issues.

"Good meeting @ignaziocassis in Brussels. Discussed issues of common interest in our foreign, security & defence priorities + EU-Swiss relations.

Switzerland as #EFTA [European Free Trade Association] member is a close partner in promoting democracy, conflict resolution, rule of law, multilateralism, climate change" Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Relations between the European Union and Switzerland are guided by a series of bilateral accords, which Brussels wishes to replace with a single overarching framework.

A draft framework deal was negotiated between 2014 and 2018. However, Brussels and Bern have been locked in a stalemate over the final terms of the agreement following Swiss domestic criticism of the draft deal.