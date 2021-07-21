UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top EU, Swiss Diplomats Discuss 'Issues Of Common Interest,' Defense Priorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Top EU, Swiss Diplomats Discuss 'Issues of Common Interest,' Defense Priorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday met with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Brussels to discuss the EU-Swiss relations and security-related issues.

"Good meeting @ignaziocassis in Brussels. Discussed issues of common interest in our foreign, security & defence priorities + EU-Swiss relations.

Switzerland as #EFTA [European Free Trade Association] member is a close partner in promoting democracy, conflict resolution, rule of law, multilateralism, climate change" Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Relations between the European Union and Switzerland are guided by a series of bilateral accords, which Brussels wishes to replace with a single overarching framework.

A draft framework deal was negotiated between 2014 and 2018. However, Brussels and Bern have been locked in a stalemate over the final terms of the agreement following Swiss domestic criticism of the draft deal.

Related Topics

Resolution Democracy Twitter European Union Brussels Bern Switzerland 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

2 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

6 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

6 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

8 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.