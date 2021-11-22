Top EU, Tajik Diplomats Discuss Security on Afghan Borders

Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed on Monday ways of maintaining security at the Tajik border with Afghanistan

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed on Monday ways of maintaining security at the Tajik border with Afghanistan.

"During the talks, much attention was paid to the issues of security and stability of the borders of Tajikistan and the situation in Afghanistan," the Tajik ministry said in a statement.

Borrell, who is on an official visit to the Central Asian nation, shared Muhriddin's concern about the threat of extremism and organized crime spilling over the border, including drug and weapons trafficking, and stressed the importance of EU help in reinforcing Tajik frontiers.

The diplomats agreed that a comprehensive and inclusive government was key to establishing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, and that an urgent ceasefire is needed in Panjshir province to guarantee humanitarian access to the valley's population.