Top EU, US Diplomats Vow to Present United Transatlantic Front After Russia Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Saturday to coordinate closely with regard to what the EU's external action service called Russian attempts to redefine security arrangements in Europe.

The officials briefed each other on their latest diplomatic engagement regarding Russia, Borrell's office said in a statement.

They "rejected Russian initiative to re-build spheres of influence in Europe and underlined their determination to continue intense consultations on this and other issues between the US and EU - presenting a strong, clear and united transatlantic front.

The two reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and again demanded that Russia deescalate tensions. They reviewed preparations of so-called deterrent measures and threatened "massive consequences" if Russia behaved aggressively toward Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek in an interview published on Saturday that NATO's eastward expansion was driving up tensions. He said last week's talks that Russia held with the US and NATO were meant to "preserve peace and stability" in Europe by putting legally binding guarantees down on paper.