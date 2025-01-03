Top European Diplomats Urge Inclusive Transition In Syria Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The European Union backs a peaceful, inclusive transition in Syria, top French and German diplomats said Friday as they visited Damascus to meet with new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock were in the Syrian capital for talks on behalf of the European Union, in the highest-level visit by major Western powers since Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad last month.
One of their first stops was the notorious Saydnaya prison, not far from the capital, AFP journalists said.
Accompanied by White Helmet rescuers, Barrot and Baerbock toured the cells and underground dungeons of Saydnaya, the epitome of atrocities committed against Assad's opponents.
Saydnaya was the site of extrajudicial executions, torture and forced disappearances. An advocacy group said more than 4,000 people were freed from the detention facility when rebel forces took Damascus on December 8.
Sharaa, head of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led the offensive that toppled Assad.
The HTS-dominated interim authorities now face the daunting task of rebuilding state institutions, with growing calls to ensure an inclusive transition and guarantee minority rights.
Barrot, in Damascus, expressed hope for a "sovereign, stable and peaceful" Syria.
It was also a "hope that the aspirations of all Syrians can be realised", he added, "but it is a fragile hope".
In a statement, Baerbock said Germany wanted to help Syria become a "safe home" for all its people, and a "functioning state, with full control over its territory".
She said the visit was a "clear signal" to Damascus of the possibility for a new relationship between Syria and Germany, and Europe more broadly.
Earlier, in a post in X, Barrot said: "Together, France and Germany stand alongside the Syrian people, in all their diversity.
"
He added that the two European powers wanted to promote a "peaceful transition".
- 'Important crossroads' -
Despite "scepticism" about HTS -- which is rooted in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda and is designated a terrorist organisation by numerous governments -- Baerbock said that "we must not miss the opportunity to support the Syrian people at this important crossroads".
Berlin was ready to support "an inclusive and peaceful transfer of power" as well as social "reconciliation", Baerbock said.
She also asked the new regime to avoid "acts of vengeance against groups within the population", to avoid a long delay before elections, and to avert any attempts at the "Islamisation" of the judicial and education systems.
Since Assad's ousting, a bevy of foreign envoys have travelled to Damascus to meet with the country's new leaders.
France and Germany had both already sent lower-level delegations last month.
At the start of his visit, Barrot met with representatives of Syria's Christian communities.
Diplomatic sources said Barrot told the Christian leaders that France was committed to a pluralistic Syria with equal rights for all, including minority groups.
Syria's civil war -- which started in 2011, sparked by the Assad government's brutal repression of democracy protests -- saw Germany, France and a host of other countries shutter their diplomatic missions in Damascus.
The conflict killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and left Syria fragmented and ravaged.
The new authorities have called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria under Assad to allow for reconstruction.
Paris is due to host an international summit on Syria later this month, following a similar meeting in December in Jordan.
Recent Stories
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
More Stories From World
-
Disaster-hit Chilean park sows seeds of fire resistance5 minutes ago
-
Top European diplomats urge inclusive transition in Syria visit5 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says 'unpredictable' Trump could help end war15 minutes ago
-
China deepens comprehensive reform to strengthen drug, medical device regulation15 minutes ago
-
Multiple people trapped in building in fire in S. Korean city Seongnam15 minutes ago
-
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream23 minutes ago
-
China expects record-high air travel during Spring Festival travel rush35 minutes ago
-
New technology helps measure taste, quality of pumpkins45 minutes ago
-
Cambodia records 74 pct drop in malaria cases in 2024: official45 minutes ago
-
Venezuela offers $100,000 reward for exiled opposition candidate55 minutes ago
-
China to boost funding for key projects, broaden trade-in programs in 2025: NDRC55 minutes ago
-
South Korea begins lifting Jeju Air wreckage after fatal crash1 hour ago