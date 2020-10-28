Top Facebook Policy Chief in India quits her job

(@fidahassanain)

Ankhi Das, Facebook Policy Chief in India, South and Central Asia, has been in the storm over her alleged failure to implement hate speech policies for politicians belonging to ruling BJP and for violating the company’s business prospects

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) Ankhi Das, the head of Facebook’s public policy in India, South Asia and Central Asia, quit her job, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

Ankhi Das was under huge pressure for her alleged failure to implement hate speech policies for politicians belonging to BJP—the ruling party—and for alleged violation of the company’s business prospects, claimed Wall Street Journal.

However, the company denied the allegations leveled by Wall Street Journal and said that she quit the job not for the reasons being reported by the press.

Ankhi Das decided to quit Facebook only for her interest in public service. Ajit mohan of Facebook also confirmed that she quit her job for her interest in public service.

Ajit Mohan in his statement had said: “ Ankhi was the earliest employee in India who played an important role in growth of company over the last 9 years. For last two years, she had been part of my team. Ankhi made enormous contributions.

We are grateful for her service and wish her the best wishes for future,”.

Last week, Ankhi represented Facebook in front of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the issue of data security. The committee questioned her for two hours, and according to The news Minute, she was asked some tough questions by the panel members from across the political spectrum.

One of the members, it reported, also raised the matter of using data for electoral purposes and suggested that Social media should not draw inferences from the data of its users for commercial benefit of its advertisers.

The committee also discussed the allegations that majority of the Facebook employees in the United States were inclined towards one specific political party of the country.

According to some reports, Ankhi said she learnt a lot during her service at Facebook and called her colleagues “group of intelligent people” . She also thanked Mark Zuckerberg for creating beautiful platform for the world, hoping that they would keep in touch on Facebook.